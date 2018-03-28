Watch G-Eazy in new ‘Rapture’ trailer

G-Eazy discusses his road to success in the latest trailer for ‘Rapture.’ — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, March 28 — Just ahead of the release of hip-hop documentary series Rapture on Netflix, a new trailer focuses in on rapper G-Eazy as he discusses his road to success.

Rapture, which premieres on the streaming service March 30, comes from the media collective Mass Appeal and aims to showcase hip-hop’s impact on global culture. Over eight parts, it will examine the lives and career trajectories of a number of key rappers and hip-hop artists, including Nas & Dave East, Just Blaze, Rapsody, Logic, T.I., G-Eazy, 2 Chainz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

After a trailer last week focusing on emerging rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, this latest — and perhaps final — trailer sets its sights on G-Eazy, whose third album, The Beautiful & Damned, dropped late last year and features hit singles No Limit and Him & I.

In the new trailer, the Oakland native discusses his upbringing, including his early days sharing a room in his grandmother’s house with his mother and brother, and his drive for success.

“You don’t even know who I’m about to be and where I’m going to take this, but just wait,” he says. — AFP-Relaxnew