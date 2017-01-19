Watch Drew Barrymore literally kill it in ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― A new trailer has been released for the horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a husband-and-wife real estate couple who try to keep their family together after wife Sheila turns into a flesh-eating “undead person”.

In the full two and a half minute trailer, viewers meet Joel and Sheila Hammond, a regular suburban couple whose lives take an unexpected turn when Sheila realises she no longer has a heartbeat and has developed a taste for human flesh.

The family stops short, however, of calling her a zombie as the word is “inherently negative”.

Between house showings and scenes of domestic bliss, Sheila snacks on raw meat, gnaws on a chopped off arm and, to satiate her appetite, embarks on killing sprees with hubby Joel, slaying only those who deserve to be dead.

“I guess the prototype would be a young, single Hitler,” says Joel.

Santa Clarita Diet premieres on Netflix February 3. ― AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ that stars Drew Barrymore as a zombie. ― AFP pic