Watch Depeche Mode’s ‘Where’s the Revolution’ MV (VIDEO)

Lead vocalist David Gahan is seen in a screengrab from the video.LONDON, Feb 10 — Depeche Mode shared a new music video for the lead track off their upcoming album.

In Where’s the Revolution shot in black and white, lead vocalist David Gahan sings behind a wooden podium, flanked below by his bandmates, while soldiers march and wave flags.

“You’ve been lied to/You’ve been fed truths/Who’s making your decisions/You or your religion/Your government, your countries/You patriotic junkies,” sings Gahan.

The video was shot by Anton Corbijn. Where’s the Revolution appears on the band’s upcoming album Spirit due out March 17.

To promote the album, the band invited fans to take over their Facebook page for one year. A Spirit tour is also in the works. — AFP-Relaxnews