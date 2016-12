Watch Bryan Cranston and James Franco bond over very spicy wings (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — Bryan Cranston and James Franco are doing the publicity rounds for their new film Why Him? Because making celebrities do silly things seems to be par for the course, Cranston and Franco had to go through a slightly painful culinary trial.

Online food magazine First We Feast had a nice chat with the two stars, while making them endure some super hot sauces.

Watch the video to get some surprising insights about the two stars as well as learn just much their palates can take. James Franco, Bryan Cranston and Zoey Deutch lead R-rated Christmas comedy 'Why Him?'. — AFP pic