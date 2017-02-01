Watch Barrymore’s first TV role in Santa Clarita Diet (VIDEO)

Screengrab taken from YouTube.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant take the lead roles in this blood-thirsty horror-comedy coming to Netflix on Friday.

Sheila and Joel Hammond are a couple of real-estate agents who lead seemingly mundane lives bringing up their two daughters in the pleasant Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

But a dramatic event suddenly turns their lives upside-down and, bizarrely, gives their marriage a boost.

Until January 17, Santa Clarita Diet looked set to be a pleasant suburban comedy show.

But that was before Netflix dropped a trailer revealing more about this crazy and gruesomely funny new series.

In fact, it turns out that the Hammond family’s life-changing event is the unexpected transformation of Sheila into a flesh-eating zombie.

This unforeseen twist sparks new interest in the series.

The show will follow the Hammond family as they live with Sheila’s murderous impulses and sudden taste for human flesh.

Instead of turning his back on his wife, Joel does all he can help her find a fresh stock of food.

Like Showtime’s famous serial killer, Dexter, the pair decide only to kill people who deserve to die.

Her cannibal cravings also transform Sheila, who is full of energy, and more vibrant and sexy than ever before.

A world away from The Walking Dead, a TV hit since 2010, Santa Clarita Diet finds humour in a zombie scenario, turning the dark and the gruesome into a crazy and surreal kind of humor.

The comedy puts Drew Barrymore — who first found fame in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 movie E.T. — in a first TV role, and sees Timothy Olyphant return to the small screen two years after Justified was cancelled. — AFP-Relaxnews