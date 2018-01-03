Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Showbiz

Watch Avicii’s video for ‘Friend of Mine’

Wednesday January 3, 2018
08:34 PM GMT+8

The video follows one Avicii recently shared for his track ‘You Be Love,’ which also depicts a love story, that one involving statues. — YouTube screenshotThe video follows one Avicii recently shared for his track ‘You Be Love,’ which also depicts a love story, that one involving statues. — YouTube screenshotLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — The Swedish producer Avicii offers up a dose of warm weather in the new video for Friend of Mine.

In the new video for the track, a touching love story unfolds over decades, with a twist coming in at the end. Its beachy setting offers an antidote to the cold or, alternately, is timed perfectly to the Southern hemisphere summer and party season.

The video follows one Avicii recently shared for his track You Be Love, which also depicts a love story, that one involving statues.

Vargas and Lagola feature of Friend of Mine, which appears on Avicii’s 2017 EP Avīci (01). — AFP-Relaxnews

