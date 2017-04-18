Watch Anne Hathaway perform songs hilarious translated by Google (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Anne Hathaway recently stopped by the sets of The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon managed to rope her in for a game of “Google Translate Songs”.

The segment basically has players sing out popular tunes that have been translated into another language on Google and then back to English. Sounds easy, well not when the translation has been butchered!

Hathaway was first to sing and she had to perform The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face which was translated into “My Front Is Not Felt”.

Fallon then performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, which translated to, “I Will Be Punctual”.

For the final round, the two got together for a duet of Pink’s Just Give Me a Reason, that was hilariously translated into “Only Tell Me Ground”.

Anne Hathaway and Jimmy Fallon play a hilarious game of ‘Google Translate Songs’ on ‘The Tonight Show’.