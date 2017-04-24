Watch Anne Hathaway perform an entire rom-com with James Corden (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Check out Anne Hathaway and James Corden perform the perfect soundtrack to a rom-com on a recent episode of The Late Late Show.

The duo performed a dramatic love story using 10 romantic pop songs and the sketch started with Hathaway walking along a street singing Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero.

She then bumps into Corden in an elevator who serenades Hathaway with Just One Look before the scene turns steamy with Selena Gomez’s Hands to Myself.

Their fictional romance continues with Sixpence None the Richer’s Kiss Me and Jason Mraz’s hit I’m Yours. The romance hits a bump when Hathaway notices a shady text from another woman, but Corden reassures her with Just a Friend by Biz Markie. Hathaway follows up with All by Myself.

Hathaway then moved on to Leaving on a Jet Plane as she sat in a taxi headed to the airport. Corden tries to stop Hathaway with a rendition of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles). They seal their romance with Let’s Stay Together.

See Anne Hathaway and James Corden turn pop songs into the perfect soundtrack for a romantic comedy.