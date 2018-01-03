Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Watch a preview of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Simpsons’ episode (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 3, 2018
07:51 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Alfa Romeo’s new plansThe Edit: Alfa Romeo’s new plans

The Edit: Ed Sheeran on ‘The Simpson’sThe Edit: Ed Sheeran on ‘The Simpson’s

The Edit: TGI Fridays’ Beyong Meat burgerThe Edit: TGI Fridays’ Beyong Meat burger

The Edit: Hotel openings to watch out forThe Edit: Hotel openings to watch out for

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

YouTube screengrab of Ed Sheeran's character Brendan in 'The Simpsons'. YouTube screengrab of Ed Sheeran's character Brendan in 'The Simpsons'. LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Nearly a half-year after it was revealed that Ed Sheeran would voice a character on The Simpsons, the show is ready to air, with a short new preview offering a look at the upcoming episode.

Back in July, the British singer revealed via Instagram that he’d be playing a role on the show, posting, “Watch out for this one, me and Lisa [Simpson] have a whole thing going on.”

He plays a character named Brendan, a musician who becomes a love interest for the younger saxophone player Lisa Simpson in an episode title Haw-Haw Land. The appearance follows on from one the singer made in last year’s Game of Thrones season opener, playing the role of a singing soldier.

Sheeran’s Simpsons episode airs January 7, and his character can be seen in a 15-second TV ad posted on YouTube by FOX on New Year’s Day.

In the very short snippet, we see Brendan playing the piano before turning back to Lisa and saying a single line that gives away little in the way of a plot. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline