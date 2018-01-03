Watch a preview of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Simpsons’ episode (VIDEO)

YouTube screengrab of Ed Sheeran's character Brendan in 'The Simpsons'. LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Nearly a half-year after it was revealed that Ed Sheeran would voice a character on The Simpsons, the show is ready to air, with a short new preview offering a look at the upcoming episode.

Back in July, the British singer revealed via Instagram that he’d be playing a role on the show, posting, “Watch out for this one, me and Lisa [Simpson] have a whole thing going on.”

He plays a character named Brendan, a musician who becomes a love interest for the younger saxophone player Lisa Simpson in an episode title Haw-Haw Land. The appearance follows on from one the singer made in last year’s Game of Thrones season opener, playing the role of a singing soldier.

Sheeran’s Simpsons episode airs January 7, and his character can be seen in a 15-second TV ad posted on YouTube by FOX on New Year’s Day.

In the very short snippet, we see Brendan playing the piano before turning back to Lisa and saying a single line that gives away little in the way of a plot. — AFP-Relaxnews