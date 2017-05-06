Was Chrissy Teigen really joking when she said ‘everything about me is fake, fake, fake’?

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 6 — Chrissy Teigen has had extensive plastic surgery, or hasn’t she?

According to news reports, the 31-year-old model and mum of one admitted to a group of beauty editors on Thursday that she has undergone numerous surgeries on her face and body.

“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” Teigen was quoted as saying.

She then pointed to her lips, nose and forehead, saying: “Fake, fake, fake.”

The purported revelation came after she was asked about her plump cheeks, which some have speculated are the result of implants.

While claiming that part of her face is natural, Teigen candidly spoke about getting several other procedures done — including getting liposuction on her armpits about nine years ago.

Now Teigen appears to be backtracking on her comments, later clarifying on Twitter that she was joking.

She shared a link to an article about her remarks and wrote: “Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back).

“You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work?”

So, it turns out the weirdest procedure of all — “getting her armpit sucked out” — was true after all.

But what do you think? Is Teigen an all-natural beauty or has she had some help along the way?