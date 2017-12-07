Warner Bros tops US$5b at global box office

The movie studio largely has ‘Wonder Woman’ to thank for this year’s success, proving to be Warner’s highest-grossing film of the last 12 months. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — 2017 sees Warner Bros cross the symbolic US$5 billion (RM20.4 billion) mark at the global box office for the second time in its history. The movie studio largely has Wonder Woman to thank for this year’s success, proving to be Warner’s highest-grossing film of the last 12 months.

Less than a week after Disney, Warner Bros is the latest studio to confirm grossing more than US$5 billion at the global box office. While Disney passes the US$5 billion mark for the third consecutive year, Warner Bros achieves the feat for just the second time it its history.

This year’s success is mainly down to five movies, each grossing more than US$500 million worldwide, led by Wonder Woman, which grossed US$821 million. The female superhero movie starring Gal Gadot became the studio’s biggest hit this year. Director Patty Jenkins was even shortlisted for Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year, alongside political leaders Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un, plus the #MeToo movement denouncing sexual harassment which originated on Twitter (which was finally chosen).

Autumn hit It, based on the book by Stephen King, grossed US$694 million, ahead of Justice League with US$570 million (which could still rise since the film is still in theatres), Kong: Skull Island (US$566 million) and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (US$525 million).

The Lego Batman Movie, Annabelle: Creation and Blade Runner 2049 also contributed to the studio’s achievement, grossing more than US$250 million.

Warner Bros hasn’t seen performance on this level since 2009, a year with releases including Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, The Hangover, Sherlock Holmes and Gran Torino. — AFP-Relaxnews