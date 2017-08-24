Warner Bros signs Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese for Joker origin film

The Joker, played by Jared Leto in ‘Suicide Squad’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 ― A Batman spinoff movie, based on the origins of signature villain The Joker, is in the pipeline, with Warner Bros and DC reportedly in the early stages of production.

According to Deadline, the studio has signed Todd Phillips (The Hangover) to co-write a script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver, with Phillips to also helm the project as director.

Martin Scorsese will produce the film alongside Phillips, under a yet-to-be announced new banner which will give Warner Bros the opportunity to expand and focus on additional unique story lines pertaining to DC properties.

The film, which sources say will take place in the '80s and have more of the look of a gritty crime drama than comic book movie, will revolve around what it took for the Joker to descend into madness and become to be a mastermind criminal (via Variety). ― AFP-Relaxnews