Want to sound like a bona-fide pop star? Here’s how (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — Thought autotune is the only thing used to fix singer's voices? Think again!



Backed by an armada of recording studio wizards, it comes as little surprise how cleaned and polished pop stars these days sound. But what exactly goes on behind the closed doors? And what does it take to produce a ‘flawless’ track?

That’s exactly what Pop Theory sets out to uncover as it explores the secrets and methods of modern pop music. Pop Theory explores the secrets and methods of modern pop music.