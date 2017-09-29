Want to be part of ‘Polis Evo 2’?

‘Polis Evo’, starring Zizan Razak and Shaheizy Sam, was Malaysia's top grossing movie in 2015 with a box office collection of over RM17 million. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — What better movie to have your acting debut in than the sequel to Malaysia's biggest action film?

Revealed through the movie's official Facebook, Polis Evo 2 is now holding a casting call for extras in the upcoming sequel.

With no restriction on race and age (except only children above the age of six can participate), everyone is welcome to show off their talents at the audition, which will take place tomorrow, September 30.

The audition starts from 9am until 9pm at University Malaysia Pahang.

Released in 2015, Polis Evo made history by being Malaysia's biggest action film when it took in a whooping RM17.7 million after 60 days of screening.

Polis Evo 2 will once again see the superb collaboration between Zizan Razak and Shaheizy Sam, returning as the chatty Inspector Sani and the stern Inspector Khai. — CinemaOnline