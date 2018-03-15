Wanna One new album tracks leaked, YMC promises stern action (VIDEO)

SEOUL, March 15 — Tracks from Wanna One’s upcoming album were leaked on the Internet ahead of the album’s release on March 19.

Wanna One, despite being a temporary project band, are currently the reigning K-pop darlings of South Korea. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaBesides the title track Boomerang, the song Gold was also leaked from the mini-album entitled 0+1=1 (I Promise You).

Wanna One, a band created via reality show Produce 101, has proven to be a megahit in South Korea racking up sales as well as product endorsements.

YMC Entertainment, the agency currently managing the band until its official disbandment in 2019, has said it would take stern action against those leaking the song and is investigating its source.