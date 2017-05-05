Walk of Fame stars for Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell received the 2,609th and 2,610th stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

Hawn, who received a best supporting actress Oscar in 1970 for her first major film role Cactus Flower, spoke about how she had always wanted a normal life.

Russell dedicated his star to Hawn, with whom he's shared his life for more than 30 years.

The duo each have movies opening in May. Russell's Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres today and Hawn's Snatched is due out on May 12. — Reuters Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend the unveiling of their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles May 4, 2017. — Reuters pic