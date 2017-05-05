Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 11:52 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

Walk of Fame stars for Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell (VIDEO)

Friday May 5, 2017
11:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s your chance to taste authentic Borneo heritageThe Edit: Here’s your chance to taste authentic Borneo heritage

The Edit: Denmark gets its first wild wolf pack in 200 yearsThe Edit: Denmark gets its first wild wolf pack in 200 years

Buku Fixi to stop translating DC Comics into MalayBuku Fixi to stop translating DC Comics into Malay

The Edit: Liam Hemsworth joins action-thriller ‘Killerman’The Edit: Liam Hemsworth joins action-thriller ‘Killerman’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell received the 2,609th and 2,610th stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

Hawn, who received a best supporting actress Oscar in 1970 for her first major film role Cactus Flower, spoke about how she had always wanted a normal life.

Russell dedicated his star to Hawn, with whom he's shared his life for more than 30 years.

The duo each have movies opening in May. Russell's Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres today and Hawn's Snatched is due out on May 12. — ReutersActors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend the unveiling of their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles May 4, 2017. — Reuters pic Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend the unveiling of their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles May 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline