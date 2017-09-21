Virtual idol Hatsune Miku to sing duet in Malay with Zizan Razak at Miku Expo Malaysia

Zizan Razak revealed that he will be singing a duet of his song ‘Chentaku’ with Hatsune Miku at the concert. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Virtual diva Hatsune Miku is set to hold her first concert in Malaysia this year, and the concert will feature the country’s top entertainer Zizan Razak, as well as Thailand’s YouTube sensation Chaleeda Gilbert as the opening acts!

At the Miku Expo press conference yesterday, it was revealed that the virtual singer will be singing a duet song with Malaysia’s top comedic actor!

Zizan Razak, who is most known for his blockbuster movie Polis Evo, has revealed that he will be singing a duet of his song Chentaku with Hatsune Miku at the concert.

“I’m so thankful to Astro and Crypton Media for having me for this concert. This is a great opportunity for Hatsune Miku’s international fans to get to know me,” said the 33-year-old entertainer.

“I’m also happy to announce that Hatsune Miku will be singing my song Chentaku on that night — it’s going to be awesome,” Zizan added.

So this means that it will be Miku’s first time singing in the Malay language!

However, Miku has already showcased her talent of speaking in Malay yesterday in a short video greeting to her fans, check out the video we took below!

Zizan has also confirmed that he will be singing two songs for the opening, one is the aforementioned Chentaku but the second song is yet to be decided.

Thai-British singer Chaleeda Gilbert will also be taking the stage during the concert with two songs, her first single Ready for Love which she will be performing with Thai rapper Dandee, and also her latest song Mind Over Matter which was produced by Malaysia’s rapper SonaOne.

“It is such an honour for me to be able to perform at such a huge event, I can’t wait to have fun with everyone and also Hatsune Miku,” said the 16-year-old singer

The concert which coincides with Hatsune Miku’s 10th year anniversary in Japan, is set to take place on December 16, 2017 on 8pm at the Axiata Arena.

Ticket prices are set at RM169, RM269, RM339, and RM439, and will be going on sale through myticket.asia from October 8 onwards. — TheHive.Asia