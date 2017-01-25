Viral ‘Rings’ TV prank scares up 250 million views and counting (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Some shoppers got the scare of their lives when the ghostly Samara from The Ring crawled out from one of the TV in an electronic shop in a prank made to promote the sequel, Rings.

The prank sees customers being shown a wall of TV sets and all of them switch to a scene from The Ring that shows the antagonist, Samara, with her long curtain of hair covering her face, on the screen.

However, one of the TV sets is a dummy that is electronically wired to slide up and reveal the crawlspace behind where an extraordinarily-limbered actress dressed as Samara proceeds to crawl out of the TV set and give shoppers the shock of their lives.

Watch as shoppers get the fright of their lives when Samara crawls out of a TV set in this prank. — Picture via YouTube/Paramount PicturesParamount Pictures posted the prank video on the Rings Facebook page, which garnered an impressive 247 million views in two days, while the YouTube version has netted an additional 3.3 million views.

The Ring, made in 2002, is a Hollywood remake based on the Japanese horror film Ring.

Rings, the sequel, follows the story of young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it.

She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

The movie stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio.