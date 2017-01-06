Viola Davis gets Walk of Fame star (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Viola Davis has received the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar-nominated actress was on hand for the unveiling and was visibly moved by the honour.
“The only thing I could think of is, the little girl from Central Falls,” said Davis. “Every time I look at the little girl, I always thought, oh it’s a cute outfit but she was always hungry.
“She was always shy. She was always kind of in the background. But inside she had big dreams bursting and the only thing I could think about is that saying, what the caterpillar calls the end of the world the master calls the butterfly.”
Last month, Davis received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her turn in Fences — a role that garnered her a Tony in 2010 and is expected to earn her a third Academy Award nomination when they’re announced on January 24.
Her previous Oscar nods were for her work in 2011’s The Help and 2008’s Doubt.
Her co-star in that film, Meryl Streep, spoke about Davis at the ceremony.
“Viola Davis is possessed. She’s possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent. She is arguably the most immediate responsive artist I have ever worked with. She’s so alive she glistens. She’s a gift to writers.
“She plants herself in a scene where she has no words and she writes paragraphs with her eyes,” said Streep.
Before becoming a film star, Davis was already a celebrated theatre actress.
She made her Broadway debut in 1996 and won her first Tony in 2001 for King Hedley II. — Reuters