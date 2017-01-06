Viola Davis gets Walk of Fame star (VIDEO)

Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 5, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Viola Davis has received the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar-nominated actress was on hand for the unveiling and was visibly moved by the honour.

“The only thing I could think of is, the little girl from Central Falls,” said Davis. “Every time I look at the little girl, I always thought, oh it’s a cute outfit but she was always hungry.

In the Gallery

Actor Viola Davis (left) sits with actor Meryl Streep before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Viola Davis (left) talks with actor Meryl Streep before unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Meryl Streep speaks next to actor Viola Davis before the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Viola Davis poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

“She was always shy. She was always kind of in the background. But inside she had big dreams bursting and the only thing I could think about is that saying, what the caterpillar calls the end of the world the master calls the butterfly.”

Last month, Davis received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her turn in Fences — a role that garnered her a Tony in 2010 and is expected to earn her a third Academy Award nomination when they’re announced on January 24.

Her previous Oscar nods were for her work in 2011’s The Help and 2008’s Doubt.

Her co-star in that film, Meryl Streep, spoke about Davis at the ceremony.

“Viola Davis is possessed. She’s possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent. She is arguably the most immediate responsive artist I have ever worked with. She’s so alive she glistens. She’s a gift to writers.

“She plants herself in a scene where she has no words and she writes paragraphs with her eyes,” said Streep.

Before becoming a film star, Davis was already a celebrated theatre actress.

She made her Broadway debut in 1996 and won her first Tony in 2001 for King Hedley II. — Reuters