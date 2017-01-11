Vin Diesel, new ‘xXx’ cast attend European premiere (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 11 — American actor Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in London last night.

Diesel, also known for the Fast & Furious series, first appeared as crime fighting government agent Xander Cage in 2002’s xXx.

He skipped the sequel xXx2: The Next Level, which was led by Ice Cube and Willem Dafoe, but has now made a comeback in the third installment of the series.

This chapter sees Cage end his self-imposed exile and recruit a new team to recover a sinister weapon called Pandora’s Box, according to studio Paramount Pictures.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage begins it global theatrical rollout from January 18. — Reuters