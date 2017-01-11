Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:38 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Vin Diesel, new ‘xXx’ cast attend European premiere (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 11, 2017
10:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actor Vin Diesel tops the list of stars with the most followers at 90 million followers and counting. — Cover Media picActor Vin Diesel tops the list of stars with the most followers at 90 million followers and counting. — Cover Media picLONDON, Jan 11 — American actor Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in London last night.

Diesel, also known for the Fast & Furious series, first appeared as crime fighting government agent Xander Cage in 2002’s xXx.

He skipped the sequel xXx2: The Next Level, which was led by Ice Cube and Willem Dafoe, but has now made a comeback in the third installment of the series.

This chapter sees Cage end his self-imposed exile and recruit a new team to recover a sinister weapon called Pandora’s Box, according to studio Paramount Pictures.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage begins it global theatrical rollout from January 18. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline