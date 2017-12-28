Vin Diesel is 2017’s highest grossing actor

LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Vin Diesel has officially been named the top grossing actor of 2017.

The XVX: Return of the Xander Cage star defeated his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the top spot this year by raking in US$1.6 billion (RM6.53 billion) globally, according to Forbes.

The annual list of highest grossing actors is based on the Box Office Mojo tally of global ticket sales of 2017 movies by major actors.

Johnson’s releases this year have so far pulled in US$1.5 billion with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle just out in cinemas now.

In third place was Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, whose Justice League raked in US$1.4 billion globally for her.

Emma Watson was in fourth place thanks to the Beauty And The Beast, while Johnny Depp came in at fifth with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Murder on the Orient Express.

Daisy Ridley (US$1.08 billion), Tom Holland (US$888 million), Chris Pratt (US$864 million), Chris Hemsworth (US$845 million) and John Boyega (US$815 million) round up the top 10.