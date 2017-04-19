Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson will reportedly be back for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Vin Diesel reacts as he poses during a photocall to promote his film ‘Fast and Furious 8’ in Madrid April 6, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — Fast and Furious fans will be happy to know that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson look set to return to the action movie franchise in the next instalment.

According to TMZ, sources close to production have revealed that both Diesel and Johnson will return for Fast and Furious 9 after reportedly putting aside their differences to settle their feud.

The site went on to report that the two actors have met on a few occasions to work out their differences and are reportedly “all good” for the sequel.

While there has not been any official statement on the feud, rumours point to animosity sparked over which star would get the bigger role. Neither Dwayne nor Diesel has publicly acknowledged this though.

We’re just happy they kissed and made up so we can get treated to more fast and explosive action!