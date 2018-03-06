Vikander brings ‘Tomb Raider’ to the big screen (VIDEO)

Despite the challenges, Alicia Vikander who won an Oscar for 'The Danish Girl' in 2016, said having a female character like Lara Croft was encouraging. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 6 — Lara Croft is the action hero who first hit gaming consoles in the late 1990s.

Now Academy award winner Alicia Vikander is bringing the famed Tomb Raider character to the silver screen.

The latest reboot comes after Angelina Jolie first brought Croft to cinemas in 2001.

“It’s a character that I have, since I was a kid, kind of meant a lot because I hadn’t seen a female protagonist in a video game back then. Angelina Jolie kind of showed me a heroine up on screen like that which I hadn’t seen and it felt like an honour you know getting the chance to throw yourself out in a film like this and I’ve also been such a fan of adventure films since I was very young followed Indiana Jones and The Mummy series back in the 90s,” Vikander said.

But filming the movie was no easy ride for Vikander who endured cuts, bruises and freezing water during filming.

Despite the challenges, the actress who won an Oscar for The Danish Girl in 2016, said having a female character like this was encouraging.

“I found it really inspiring to have this feminine, female woman who also was physically strong and that was kind of put into the story and she trains. You see that in the beginning of the film that makes it plausible for her to be able to pull herself up a bomber plane or take on maybe a guy that is bigger than her.”

In a time when campaigns like ‘Times Up’ and ‘Me Too’ are galvanising female empowerment — a female action hero, like Lara Croft, appears to be arriving at an opportune moment. — Reuters