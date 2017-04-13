Victoria Beckham trademarks five-year-old daughter Harper’s name

David Beckham sits next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour (second right) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap and son Brooklyn (left) during a Victoria Beckham presentation in New York February 15, 2015. — Reuters picLONDON, April 13 — Victoria Beckham just branded it like only the Beckhams know how — by trademarking five-year-old daughter Harper’s name.

According to Mail Online, Beckham has registered her daughter’s name with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the EU-wide office.

An intellectual property expert called the move “unprecedented”.

It is understood that she has also done with same with the names of her three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

This means the children are now officially part of Brand Beckham: father David Beckham registered his name in 2000 while mum Victoria trademarked her name in 2002.

Mail Online said that records show the children have been registered for trademarks covering six classes of products, including cosmetics such as perfume, lip gloss and even anti-wrinkle creams, as well as books, umbrellas, music, clothing and children’s dolls.

They have also been registered for use in the entertainment industry should the children wish to enter show business.