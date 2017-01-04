Victoria Beckham joins Mel C for rendition of ‘2 Become 1’ (VIDEO)

The former bandmates are seen on stage at the Beckhams’ NYE party in the Maldives. — Picture via Instagram.com/MelanieCMusicLONDON, Jan 4 — Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm joined forces for a mini Spice Girls reunion in the Maldives on December 31.

According to Hello!, the artists formerly known as Posh Spice and Sporty Spice treated guests at the Beckhams’ New Year’s Eve party to a performance of their 1996 hit, 2 Become 1.

In a clip of their performance, the pair were all smiles as they embraced and sang along to the tune, with Beckham making the song’s signature gesture at one point.

A mini #SpiceGirls reunion on New Year's Eve in the Maldives where Melanie C and Victoria Beckham are singing #2Become1 together!! A video posted by Mikey Pop (@djmikeypop) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

Chisholm also took to Instagram to share a photo of the moment, writing: “Candle light and soul forever… A wonderful start to 2017 xxx.”

Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx A photo posted by Melanie C (@melaniecmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:36pm PST

The Spice Girls had several informal reunions during 2016 but a proper reunion remains up in the air, with Beckham and Chisholm reportedly reluctant to reform as a group.

The group last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Last July, the other three remaining members Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton posted a 40-second video titled “Spice Girls GEM” to a new YouTube account and website with the same name.

However, no news has come from that since, following the announcement that Halliwell Horner is expecting her first child with Red Bull F1 head honcho, Christian Horner.