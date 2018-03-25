Veteran singer Don McLean makes headlines with a new album and love (VIDEO)

Singer Don McLean speaks during an interview in New York March 23, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 25 — Veteran singer Don McLean is celebrating the release of his first studio album in eight years, Botanical Gardens.

The 13-track project features songs McLean called romantic and reverential.

“It hits a lot of different aspects of romance and getting older and looking back, looking ahead,” said McLean.

Best known for his hit song American Pie, McLean said the song has afforded him a rich life and says sharing the true meaning of its lyrics would destroy what he is trying to achieve.

“What I wanted to accomplish with that song was many levelled, it wasn’t just one thing. And I was doing it for myself. I had no idea people would dig it. You know, I was doing it for me,” he explained.

The song has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry and was one of the top five songs of the 20th century by the RIAA.

Recently McLean has been making headlines more for his personal life than his music.

Reportedly he is dating a 24 -year-old model, which puts their age difference at 48 years. McLean finds the coverage of his personal life humorous.

“Bunch of church ladies, you know, with their panties in a knot all upset about who I go out with. Whoever cared about what I did in my life before? It’s funny, I’m laughing about it. It’s a riot. And I don’t, I don’t care. I never cared what people think about me, never. I never did anything to make people think well of me or ill of me. I just do what I think is right. And I just do it.” — Reuters