Venture deep into the Amazon with ‘The Lost City of Z’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — A teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming movie The Lost City of Z.

Based on the bestselling book by David Grann, the film tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who travels to the Amazon and discovers evidence that a previously unknown, advanced civilisation once inhabited the area.

However, when his claims are ridiculed, Fawcett returns again and again in an attempt to prove his case before mysteriously disappearing in 1925.

We Own the Night director James Gray is helming the project, which stars Charlie Hunnam as Fawcett alongside Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland.

The Lost City of Z will hit cinemas in April 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

