Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Venture deep into the Amazon with ‘The Lost City of Z’ (VIDEO)

Friday December 23, 2016
05:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Impress your guests with this buttery spiced potted shrimpThe Edit: Impress your guests with this buttery spiced potted shrimp

ProjekMMO: Atikah Suhaime laris di Google sebab foto seks?ProjekMMO: Atikah Suhaime laris di Google sebab foto seks?

Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia agree local currency trade pushMalaysia, Thailand, Indonesia agree local currency trade push

The Edit: Young Syrian Twitter star dreams of return to AleppoThe Edit: Young Syrian Twitter star dreams of return to Aleppo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — A teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming movie The Lost City of Z.

Based on the bestselling book by David Grann, the film tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who travels to the Amazon and discovers evidence that a previously unknown, advanced civilisation once inhabited the area.

However, when his claims are ridiculed, Fawcett returns again and again in an attempt to prove his case before mysteriously disappearing in 1925.

We Own the Night director James Gray is helming the project, which stars Charlie Hunnam as Fawcett alongside Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland.

The Lost City of Z will hit cinemas in April 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

A teaser trailer has been released for upcoming Charlie Hunnam starrer ‘The Lost City of Z.’A teaser trailer has been released for upcoming Charlie Hunnam starrer ‘The Lost City of Z.’

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline