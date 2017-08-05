Vanity Fair stands by Angelina Jolie story, publishes interview transcript

Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie said that the audition process for her film had been 'taken out of context' . — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — A lot of controversy was generated by Vanity Fair’s interview with Angelina Jolie. The latter received backlash for what was considered a needlessly cruel and exploitative audition process for the child star in the film First They Killed My Father.

The actress was upset, and claimed the audition had been taken out of context. Her lawyer then proceeded to contact Vanity Fair, asking the publication to run a statement as well as remove a paragraph from the story.

In response, Vanity Fair reviewed both the transcript and audiotape of contributing editor Evgenia Peretz.

The magazine says it stands by Peretz’s story, and published the transcript pertaining to the paragraph. Jolie’s reps have yet to respond to Vanity Fair’s statement on the matter. As to what the transcript contained, here's the excerpt:



AJ: But it was very hard to find a little Loung. And so it was what they call a slum school. I don’t think that’s a very nice word for it, but a school for kids in very poor areas.

And I think, I mean they didn’t know. We just went in and—you just go in and do some auditions with the kids. And it’s not really an audition with children. We had this game where it would be—and I wasn’t there and they didn’t know what they were really doing. They kind of said, “Oh, a camera’s coming up and we want to play a game with you.” And the game for that character was “We’re going to put some money on the table. Think of something that you need that money for.” Sometimes it was money, sometimes it was a cookie. [Laughter] “And then take it.” And then we would catch them. “We’re going to catch you, and we’d like you to try to lie that you didn’t have it.”