Vanessa Redgrave to receive lifetime achievement award in Dublin

Actress Vanessa Redgrave is to receive the Volta Award for lifetime achievement for her contribution to film at the Dublin Film Festival next month. ― AFP picActress Vanessa Redgrave is to receive the Volta Award for lifetime achievement for her contribution to film at the Dublin Film Festival next month. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 ― Stage and screen actress Vanessa Redgrave will receive a lifetime achivement award at the Dublin Film Festival next month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Redgrave is to receive the Volta Award for lifetime achievement for her contribution to film.

Gala screenings include the Irish premiere of Maudie, starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke about folk artist Maud Lewis, and The Secret Scripture, Free fire, and Unless.

Attendees at this year's festival include Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, Ben Wheatley, Anna Friel and Aidan Gillen. 

The festival runs February 16 -26. ― AFP-Relaxnews

