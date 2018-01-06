Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Van Damme is back in action in ‘Kickboxer: Retaliation’ (VIDEO)

Saturday January 6, 2018
05:03 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming action sequel Kickboxer: Retaliation that stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert, Alain Moussi and Mike Tyson.

The film follows a year after the events of Kickboxer: Vengeance with MMA champion Kurt Sloane (Moussi) vowing never to return to Thailand. But instead he finds himself kidnapped and imprisoned with his captors insisting he participate in a death match or his wife will die. Sloan has no other choice but to undergo training yet under the watchfull eye of Van Damme in order to take on this dreaded opponent.

The synopsis of the film reads: “One year after finding vengeance for his murdered brother, MMA champion Kurt Sloane (Moussi) finds himself back in Thailand — kidnapped and imprisoned there by a powerful gangster (Lambert). His only shot at freedom is to win an underground death match against a 400lb killer enhanced with state-of the-art drugs (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). To make it out alive, he seeks training unlike anything he’s ever endured, with the help of the legendary Master Durand (Van Damme) and fellow prisoner Briggs (Tyson).”

The film also stars Sara Malakul Lane, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Kickboxer: Retaliation is set for release on Digital Download on January 26.

