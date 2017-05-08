US$131m and counting: There’s no stopping ‘Baahubali 2’

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ is breaking records and making history. — CinemaOnline picMUMBAI, May 8 — In less than two weeks since its release, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken records and become the highest-grossing Indian film in history.

According to Variety, the sequel to the 2015 epic Baahubali: The Beginning has grossed US$131 million (RM568 million) worldwide, which is equal to over INR8 billion.

This far surpasses the amount held by the previous record breaker, 2014 Indian comedy PK, which grossed US$123 million at the box office — the same as over INR7.89 million.

Another record the sequel has broken is the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Previously, Dangal, a biopic, held the record at US$12.3 million.

Now, according to the distributor, Great India Films, Baahubali 2 has beaten it by gaining US$13.1 million in North America, which equals to INR841 million.

Dangal also previously broke the record for the highest local gross at US$87 million which, of course, was broken by Baahubali 2 with its collection of US$106 million.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, who has to play two characters, as well as Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.

It’s about the son of Baahubali going on a journey to learn the truth of his past and reclaim what was rightfully his.

Baahubali 2 was made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages and is available in Hindi, as well. It is currently still showing in cinemas. — CinemaOnline