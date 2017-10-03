US rocker Tom Petty reportedly ‘clinging to life’

Singer Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform during the half time show of the NFL’s Super Bowl XLII football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — US rocker Tom Petty was reported yesterday to be clinging to life in a southern California hospital after conflicting reports that he had died.

CBS News, citing Los Angeles Police Department, had earlier reported that Petty, 66, had died. The LAPD later said on Twitter that it has “no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources.”

Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing unidentified sources, reported later that Petty was not expected to live much longer but was “still clinging to life.”

Representatives for the singer did not return calls for comment or confirmation on Petty’s condition.

TMZ.com said earlier that Petty was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after being found unconscious, not breathing and in cardiac arrest. The website said he had been placed on life support, and that his family has a do not resuscitate order.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it had responded to a call in Malibu on Sunday and had transported a male to the hospital. A spokeswoman gave no further details.

Rock singer Petty, best known for hits like Free Fallin’, Don’t Come Around Here No More and American Girl, was on a 40th anniversary tour of the United States with his band The Heartbreakers, playing three dates in September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. — Reuters