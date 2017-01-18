Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:43 pm GMT+8

US remake of ‘Attack on Titan’ eyed by Warner Bros

‘Attack on Titan’ has proven popular both as a manga and anime franchise. — AFP pic‘Attack on Titan’ has proven popular both as a manga and anime franchise. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Warner Bros. is reportedly negotiating feature rights for the popular Japanese manga Attack on Titan.

The film project is slated for David Heyman, producer of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” according to Deadline.

In Japan, Attack on Titan has been adapted for both TV and film and spawned animation and video games. The Warner Bros. film would remake the Japanese movie, which was done in two parts.

The story follows humans who live behind a wall to stay safe from the aliens, knowns as Titans. When they form a scouting mission to see what is beyond the wall, they go face to face in a battle with the Titans. — AFP-Relaxnews

