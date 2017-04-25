US remake could be in store for French political thriller ‘The Bureau’

PARIS, April 25 — French political thriller The Bureau, originally titled Le Bureau des legends, produced by Canal+, could be set for a US remake with the help of the original series creator Eric Rochant and producers Pascal Breton (Federation Entertainment) and Alex Berger (The Oligarch Productions), Variety reports.

Le Bureau des légendes follows a branch of France’s DGSE (General Directorate of External Security) — or secret service — in charge of training and handling deep-cover agents working on the ground in hostile countries.

These agents’ mission is to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

Things suddenly get complicated when one of the agents returns to France but struggles to let go of the false identity he assumed when on mission in Syria.

Launched in April 2015 on French TV network Canal+ starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Léa Drucker and Sara Giraudeau, the series was widely acclaimed for its realism, its credibility, the subtlety of its writing and the performance of its actors.

The original French version of the thriller has already been screened in several English-speaking countries. It has been available via iTunes in North America and Canada since June 2016. British viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime.

Several original creations from Canal+ have American remakes in the pipeline, including Braquo, Mafiosa, Engrenages and Maison close, all of which follow in the footsteps of Les Revenants, which was remade for US TV under the title The Returned and screened in 2015 on A&E. — AFP-Relaxnews

'Le Bureau des légendes' could be remade for US TV. — AFP pic