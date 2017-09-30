US dentist puts himself in ‘Star Wars’ to sell laser dentistry (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 30 — A US dentist creatively inserted himself into Star Wars clips to promote laser dentistry in a video for his dental clinic.

In the parody, Dr JS Abernathy edited himself into scenes from the sci-fi series, cleverly reworking the scene to destroy the Death Star into a look at how laser dentistry can be used instead of “old-fashioned drills” to deal with a root canal procedure.

With the tag-line “lasers aren’t just for X-Wings anymore”, the dentist goes on “demonstrate” how the procedure would take place by putting himself behind the controls of an X-Wing

He even got Harrison Ford to hold up the “before” and “after” X-rays of the root canal by editing it into the scene. Well played!

US dentist JS Abernathy (in beige suit) is seen in an edited scene from ‘Star Wars’. — Picture via YouTube/DocAbernathy