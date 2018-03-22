Urbanscapes 2018 is rocking Kuala Lumpur this April and May!

Urbanscapes 2018 will take place over the course of three weekends. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Fans of music and art, here’s a piece of good news for you — Urbanscapes 2018 is making its way to Kuala Lumpur to rock your world this April and May!

Over the course of three weekends, visitors to the Urbanscape House at Jalan Hang Kasturi will be treated to some of the best Malaysian delicacies from KL-based eateries, as they enjoy the food, fashion and art fiesta held there.

Entry to Urbanscape House will be free of charge.

There will also be workshops available throughout the festival where attendees can learn calligraphy, tote bad painting, photography, food styling and more.

Of course, globally-renowned acts as well as local talents will be holding live performances during the festival.

Tickets are split into three phases. Each phase consists of limited tickets and once they’re sold out, the next phase will begin. Tickets are priced differently for each phase.

Performing at KL LIVE on these dates are (ticket prices as stated in brackets):

• April 24: Hujan, Bittersweet

• May 1: Tame Impala — sold out; Rudimental — RM169 (Phase 1), RM199 (Phase 2), or RM229 (Phase 3)

• May 7: M83 — RM199 (Phase 1), RM229 (Phase 2), or RM259 (Phase 3)

While performances at The Bee Publika will be:

• April 30: Phyla — free

• May 5: The Observatory — RM50 (presale), RM60 (door purchase)

Tickets are available for purchase via TicketPro or Rock Corner outlets throughout Malaysia. — TheHive.Asia