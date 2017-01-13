‘Urban Myths’ Michael Jackson episode axed after uproar

Joseph Fiennes (left) plays Michael Jackson while Stockard Channing plays Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Urban Myths’. — Picture via YouTube/Sky ArtsLONDON, Jan 13 — Sky has announced that it has decided to pull the Michael Jackson episode of upcoming Sky Arts comedy Urban Myths following criticism from the King of Pop’s daughter, Paris.

Joseph Fiennes had controversially been cast as Jackson.

The broadcaster, which had billed the show as a satire, said in a statement today:

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.

“We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

The late singer’s 18-year-old daughter Paris Jackson hit out on Twitter yesterday, saying that she is “so incredibly offended by it” and that “it honestly makes me want to vomit”.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

She also slammed the British comedy show’s portrayal of her godmother Elizabeth Taylor, played by Stockard Channing, writing, “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well”.

The show is centred on believe-it-or-not celebrity stories.

The axed episode was to tell the tale of a post-9/11 road trip taken by Jackson with Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox).