Upsets, Trump jibes mark Golden Globes awards show

Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Comedy Atlanta and black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross were among early winners at the Golden Globes yesterday in a show marked by surprises and digs at the election of Donald Trump as US president.

Hip hop show Atlanta won the coveted best TV comedy series prize in its first season, beating old favourites including Veep and Transparent.

“This is incredible,” said Atlanta creator and lead actor Donald Glover. “We didn’t think anyone was gonna like this show so we really appreciate it.”

Ross, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, was named best comedy actress for playing the mom in African-American family comedy black-ish.

First-time host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the A-list audience and TV viewers to the ceremony, calling it “one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.”

Host Jimmy Fallon presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017 in this handout provided by NBC. — Reuters picBallots for the awards in film and television, Fallon, quipped were tabulated by accountants “Ernst and Young and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

Trump, who was opposed by most of the show business community, will take office on January 20 after winning the US presidential election but losing the popular vote to rival Hillary Clinton.

US intelligence agencies said in a report released last week that Putin ordered an effort to help Trump’s electoral chances through cyber attacks and other means.

Musical La La Land, black coming-of-age movie Moonlight, and the grief drama Manchester by the Sea lead the nominations for yesterday’s ceremony, where the top prizes — best movie drama and best musical or comedy — will be handed out at the end of the three-hour show.

As expected, the Golden Globe for best limited TV series went to The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, whose behind the scenes dramatisation of the 1995 double murder trial of the disgraced football player has won a slew of other awards. Sarah Paulson took home the award for playing prosecutor Marcia Clark.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picBilly Bob Thornton won the supporting TV actor prize for a down and out lawyer in Goliath. Aaron Taylor-Johnson pulled off an upset for his breakout supporting role as a gang leader in the thriller film “Nocturnal Animals.”

There could be more room for upsets on a night that will test the comeback potential of director Mel Gibson.

Gibson’s visceral war drama Hacksaw Ridge is up for best drama and director awards, and marks his return to form a decade after a drunken, anti-Semitic rant that made the Oscar-winner a Hollywood outcast.

“There could be a big comeback moment that the Globes might want to present. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mel pick off the best director prize,” said Pete Hammond, awards columnist for entertainment website Deadline.com.

Viola Davis (Fences), Natalie Portman (Jackie) are widely expected to take home Golden Globes later on Sunday, while Meryl Streep will be presented with the annual lifetime achievement award.

The Golden Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. — Reuters