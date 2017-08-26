Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Upcoming ‘Black Mirror’ season promises more shocks (VIDEO)

Saturday August 26, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’

The Edit: India’s ‘godmen’ in scandals, from sex crimes to siegesThe Edit: India’s ‘godmen’ in scandals, from sex crimes to sieges

The Edit: Jay-Z explains just what’s going on with his twins’ namesThe Edit: Jay-Z explains just what’s going on with his twins’ names

The Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on African vacationThe Edit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on African vacation

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Netflix’s Black Mirror has proved to be quite the cult hit. In a preview of the upcoming season of the show, snippets of what to expect in the upcoming episodes were presented in a video.

‘Black Mirror’ is a contemporary reworking of ‘The Twilight Zone’ with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. ‘Black Mirror’ is a contemporary reworking of ‘The Twilight Zone’ with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. Series creator Charlie Brooker wrote each of the upcoming six episodes and from the video, it looks like the tone will continue to be dark and bleak.

The show was previously on Channel 4 before making its way to Netflix, winning critical acclaim for its content that is a dark, satirical take on modern reality.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline