Upcoming ‘Black Mirror’ season promises more shocks (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Netflix’s Black Mirror has proved to be quite the cult hit. In a preview of the upcoming season of the show, snippets of what to expect in the upcoming episodes were presented in a video.

‘Black Mirror’ is a contemporary reworking of ‘The Twilight Zone’ with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. Series creator Charlie Brooker wrote each of the upcoming six episodes and from the video, it looks like the tone will continue to be dark and bleak.

The show was previously on Channel 4 before making its way to Netflix, winning critical acclaim for its content that is a dark, satirical take on modern reality.