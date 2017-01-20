Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 3:34 pm GMT+8

Unveiling of Brett Ratner Hollywood star with Eddie Murphy, ‘The Rock’ (VIDEO)

Friday January 20, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Eddie Murphy and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were among the big names who turned out to see Brett Ratner receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

Ratner's movies have grossed more than US$2 billion (RM8.89 billion) at the box office worldwide. His big break came after he screened his film for hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons, who was also in attendance at the unveiling, which led to a career directing music videos for Madonna, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Public Enemy, P Diddy and many more.

Director Brett Ratner (left) poses with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles January 19, 2017. — Reuters picDirector Brett Ratner (left) poses with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles January 19, 2017. — Reuters picHe made his feature directing debut in 1997 with the action comedy Money Talks and later directed Rush Hour and its sequels, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand among others.

Ratner is also an executive producer of the best picture Oscar winner The Revenant and produced War Dogs, Horrible Bosses and its sequel, Horrible Bosses 2 among others. — Reuters

