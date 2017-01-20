Unveiling of Brett Ratner Hollywood star with Eddie Murphy, ‘The Rock’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Eddie Murphy and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were among the big names who turned out to see Brett Ratner receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.
Ratner's movies have grossed more than US$2 billion (RM8.89 billion) at the box office worldwide. His big break came after he screened his film for hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons, who was also in attendance at the unveiling, which led to a career directing music videos for Madonna, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Public Enemy, P Diddy and many more.
He made his feature directing debut in 1997 with the action comedy Money Talks and later directed Rush Hour and its sequels, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand among others.
Ratner is also an executive producer of the best picture Oscar winner The Revenant and produced War Dogs, Horrible Bosses and its sequel, Horrible Bosses 2 among others. — Reuters