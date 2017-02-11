Universal’s ‘Scarface’ reboot gets August 2018 release date

Universal Pictures has confirmed a 2018 release date for the ‘Scarface’ remake. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Universal Pictures has confirmed a release date for its remake of the classic crime tale Scarface, with Joel and Ethan Coen tapped to polish the script before its debut.

The feature, now scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2018, will follow the basic plot of the cult 1983 production — which starred Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who becomes a crime boss — but will change the story from a Cuban immigrant in Miami to a Mexican immigrant in Los Angeles.

Martin Bergman, who produced Pacino’s Scarface, is returning in the same role, with Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark also on board to produce the film (The Wrap).

However, it would seem the studio still has a challenge to tackle — Antoine Fuqua, who was originally brought on to direct the film, recently departed the project, and Universal has yet to announce a replacement (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews