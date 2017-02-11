Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Universal’s ‘Scarface’ reboot gets August 2018 release date

Saturday February 11, 2017
10:17 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in MiamiThe Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in Miami

The Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundriesThe Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundries

One woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreenOne woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreen

ProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu PutehProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu Puteh

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Universal Pictures has confirmed a 2018 release date for the ‘Scarface’ remake. — AFP picUniversal Pictures has confirmed a 2018 release date for the ‘Scarface’ remake. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Universal Pictures has confirmed a release date for its remake of the classic crime tale Scarface, with Joel and Ethan Coen tapped to polish the script before its debut.

The feature, now scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2018, will follow the basic plot of the cult 1983 production — which starred Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who becomes a crime boss — but will change the story from a Cuban immigrant in Miami to a Mexican immigrant in Los Angeles.

Martin Bergman, who produced Pacino’s Scarface, is returning in the same role, with Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark also on board to produce the film (The Wrap).

However, it would seem the studio still has a challenge to tackle — Antoine Fuqua, who was originally brought on to direct the film, recently departed the project, and Universal has yet to announce a replacement (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline