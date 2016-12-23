Universal Studios’ magical animated world opens for fans (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Movie fans are being transported to the animated world of LAIKA Studios once more with the grand reopening of “From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical LAIKA Experience” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The unique interactive exhibition is back and offers guests an up-close look at the artistic detail and imagination behind the acclaimed animation studio's movies.

Image from the Reuters video on fans getting a peek inside the animated world of LAIKA Studios.“You know millions of people have seen our films and they would love to see what our puppets look like up close and personal, and here they have the opportunity to do it,” said LAIKA Studios marketing and brand manager Mark Shapiro.

LAIKA, the independent studio behind 2009's Coraline and 2012's ParaNorman, both nominated for Oscars, prides itself on creating aesthetically different tales from other animation studios such as Disney, Pixar and DreamWorks. — Reuters