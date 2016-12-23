Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 10:14 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Universal Studios’ magical animated world opens for fans (VIDEO)

Friday December 23, 2016
08:14 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bieber indicted in ArgentinaThe Edit: Bieber indicted in Argentina

Italian government approves Monte dei Paschi bailoutItalian government approves Monte dei Paschi bailout

The Edit: JK Rowling confirms new novelsThe Edit: JK Rowling confirms new novels

The Edit: Three-minute preview of ‘Silence’The Edit: Three-minute preview of ‘Silence’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Movie fans are being transported to the animated world of LAIKA Studios once more with the grand reopening of “From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical LAIKA Experience” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The unique interactive exhibition is back and offers guests an up-close look at the artistic detail and imagination behind the acclaimed animation studio's movies.

Image from the Reuters video on fans getting a peek inside the animated world of LAIKA Studios.Image from the Reuters video on fans getting a peek inside the animated world of LAIKA Studios.“You know millions of people have seen our films and they would love to see what our puppets look like up close and personal, and here they have the opportunity to do it,” said LAIKA Studios marketing and brand manager Mark Shapiro.

LAIKA, the independent studio behind 2009's Coraline and 2012's ParaNorman, both nominated for Oscars, prides itself on creating aesthetically different tales from other animation studios such as Disney, Pixar and DreamWorks. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline