Universal is latest movie studio to top US$5b at global box office

‘Fast & Furious 8’ is the year’s biggest hit for Universal. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Spurred by the success of Fast and Furious 8 and Despicable Me 3, Universal has passed the US$5 billion mark at the global box office for the second time in its history. The studio follows Disney and Warner Bros, which also topped US$5 billion (RM20.4 billion) in 2017.

With two films grossing over a billion dollars each, Universal is the latest studio to break the symbolic US$5 billion mark at the global box office. The 105-year-old studio achieves the feat for the second time in its history.

This year’s hits from Universal include the eighth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Grossing US$1.23 billion, The Fate of the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, takes second place in the overall 2017 ranking, behind Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Also on the podium, animated movie Despicable Me 3 grossed over US$1 billion.

Universal has been buoyed to a lesser extent by its The Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise, which grossed US$409 million, the 50 Shades of Grey sequel (US$381 million), The Great Wall with Matt Damon (US$335 million), M. Night Shyamalan’s Split (US$278 million), and Get Out (US$254 million).

Disney was the first studio this year to sail past US$5 billion at the global box office, November 30, followed five days later by Warner Bros.

2018 already looks busy for Universal, with the release of several potential box-office hits, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the final instalment of 50 Shade of Grey, Pacific Rim Uprising, the Mamma Mia sequel, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, and new instalments in the Halloween and Insidious franchises. — AFP-Relaxnews