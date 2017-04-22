Universal circling ‘Fate Of The Furious’ spinoff

‘Fast and Furious 8’ poster. — Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 22 — Universal Pictures is reportedly developing a spinoff film, based on two characters from the latest Fast & the Furious instalment Fate of the Furious.

As Deadline details, while still in the early stages, the spinoff feature is expected to focus on Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, following the success of the chemistry between the two characters in the latest film.

Chris Morgan, the chief writer behind the Fast & Furious franchise films since Tokyo Drift, is said to be on board to pen the script for the as-yet-untitled spinoff, with the plot to centre around Hobbs and Shaw forming “an unlikely alliance” of some sort.

The Furious franchise, now on its eighth instalment, shows no signs of running out of gas, with the latest film — now going into its second weekend — having grossed US$685 million (RM3 billion) worldwide to date. — AFP-Relaxnews