Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Universal circling ‘Fate Of The Furious’ spinoff

Saturday April 22, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Controversial ‘Raja Bomoh’ nabbed in Johor, report saysControversial ‘Raja Bomoh’ nabbed in Johor, report says

The Edit: Max Richter to release double-albumThe Edit: Max Richter to release double-album

The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017

The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘Fast and Furious 8’ poster. — Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures‘Fast and Furious 8’ poster. — Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 22 — Universal Pictures is reportedly developing a spinoff film, based on two characters from the latest Fast & the Furious instalment Fate of the Furious

As Deadline details, while still in the early stages, the spinoff feature is expected to focus on Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, following the success of the chemistry between the two characters in the latest film.

Chris Morgan, the chief writer behind the Fast & Furious franchise films since Tokyo Drift, is said to be on board to pen the script for the as-yet-untitled spinoff, with the plot to centre around Hobbs and Shaw forming “an unlikely alliance” of some sort.

The Furious franchise, now on its eighth instalment, shows no signs of running out of gas, with the latest film — now going into its second weekend — having grossed US$685 million (RM3 billion) worldwide to date.  — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline