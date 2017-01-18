Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:13 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Unique box set of George Harrison vinyl albums to be released

Wednesday January 18, 2017
07:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Miranda Kerr unveils denim collectionThe Edit: Miranda Kerr unveils denim collection

The Edit: Pink is flavour of the monthThe Edit: Pink is flavour of the month

The Edit: US abortion rate fallsThe Edit: US abortion rate falls

The Edit: Tupac biopic gets release dateThe Edit: Tupac biopic gets release date

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

George Harrison of The Beatles. — AFP picGeorge Harrison of The Beatles. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 18 — To honour The Beatles member George Harrison, his family estate is releasing a box set entitled George Harrison — The Vinyl Collection on February 24, 2017, in celebration of what would have been Harrison’s 74th birthday, 

it was announced on January 17.

The one-of-a-kind box set will contain George Harrison’s solo album releases, reproduced from the original analogue master tapes at Capitol Studios. In total, the set features 13 albums recorded between 1968-2002, a selection of “picture discs”, and an extended edition of Harrison’s biography I Me Mine including additional handwritten lyrics and photographs. The press release also announced a new commemorative, limited-edition George Harrison Essential III turntable.

George Harrison: The Vinyl Collection is to be released on Feburary 24, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline