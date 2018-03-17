Unfazed by haters, Kilafairy sets sight on making local music industry better (VIDEO)

Kilafairy’s latest single ‘Put the Word In’ has turned out to be quite a hit. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, March 17 — Local singer and actress Kilafairy has been gaining fame ever since her latest single Put the Word In featuring R&B popstar Sean Kingston hit the air waves.

But with fame comes the haters and the 25-year-old said she is unfazed with the criticism she has received since the music video was uploaded on to YouTube in mid-February.

“It means a lot to me when fans drop me positive comments on my latest music video.

“This is why I do not bother much about the haters. What’s most important is our local music industry — I want to make it better along with the other artists,” she was quoted on Metro Online.

The music video — which has about 850,000 views — features local celebrities Izara Aishah, Joe Flizzow, Altimet, Idris Khan and Kaka Azraff.

Kilafairy is hoping this song would be a benchmark in her singing career as she attempts to hit the international charts.

“We’re going to be looking to play local and regional shows.

“If Put the Word In is nominated or wins any awards, Sean Kingston will be with me to promote the single,” she said.

The single released on Spotify in January has already racked up close to 400,000 plays.

The daughter of 90s singer, Rohana Jalil, produced her first single, Pasti in 2012 and in 2016 released another two singles, Warna Cinta and Setia.

She started out as an actress, starring in 2011 film Karak and various Malay TV dramas.

Her latest role is as a lead actress in a 24-episode drama Nafas which will be aired on NTV7.

Airing in May, the story is about a cancer-stricken woman (played by Kilafairy), who embarks on a mission to fulfil her bucket list.

She added that fans could expect another single in June after the 2018 Hari Raya holidays come to an end.