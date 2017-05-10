‘Underground’ expected to find new network (VIDEO)

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge (centre) with cast members of 'Underground'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 10 — Today’s season two finale could be the last time that hit historical drama Underground airs on WGN America.

Critically acclaimed slavery escape series Underground is likely to find a new home for its third season.

Starring three-time NCAAP Image Award winner Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True Blood, Friday Night Lights) and Screen Actors Guild award winner Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures), Underground follows the fate of seven slaves who flee their compound and embark on a treacherous 600 mile bid for freedom.

True Blood, Treme and Shameless director Anthony Hemingway steered the lion’s share of episodes over its two-season run, with Misha Green and Joe Pokaski of Heroes on creative and writing duties.

Musician John Legend and Hollywood’s influential Akiva Goldsman (Batman Forever, I, Robot, Angels & Demons, Fringe, The Dark Tower) were among those on board as producers.

Parent network WGN America has been carrying the drama since its March 2016 debut, but that could be about to change.

WGN’s owner, Tribune Broadcasting, has tied up a deal with its new owner, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, and it looks like original programming is no longer part of the network’s plan.

Supernatural horror Salem ran for three seasons before cancellation after season three finished in January 2017, following a downward trend in viewing figures.

Despite critical acclaim — a 93 per cent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating for Season 1, 100 per cent for Season 2 — Underground has endured a similar slump in US audience numbers: from a 1.4 million debut to 0.4 million for Season 2’s penultimate broadcast.

“The ratings WGN America [delivers] doesn’t justify the type of spending they do on the original programming side,” Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley told financial analysts after the Tribune takeover went public.

“The channel could be run much more profitably on a fraction of what they spend on programming.”

Following the change of hands, Sony Pictures Television, which produces and distributes Underground, is expected to take it elsewhere, according to Variety.

Video on demand services with licensing deals in place to stream or sell one or both seasons of Underground include Hulu, Amazon, Apple’s iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, the PlayStation Network, the Microsoft Store, and Fandango Now. — AFP-Relaxnews