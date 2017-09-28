Under siege: Steven Seagal gets mocked on Twitter for bizarre interview appearance

A file picture of Steven Seagal. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Twitterverse is having a field day with Steven Seagal after he appeared on a live interview from Russia looking very much like Bond villain.

The action hero, who became a Russian citizen last year, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain where he was asked about a couple of things from Vladimir Putin to the recent US NFL anthem protests.

Instead of focusing on what he had to say, many were fascinated by the fact that he seemed to be transforming into a stereotypical movie villain: Think pulled back with matching goatee, black jacket buttoned to the top and black-framed oval glasses.

Needless to say, a barrage of memes and tweets were shared with some even comparing him to a villain from a Batman or James Bond film.

"Batman has until midnight to reveal himself or I will bring Gotham to its knees" - Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/cA0JriOYH3 — Jonathan (@JonRichard) September 27, 2017

In today's news: Steven Seagal moved to Russia to complete his transition into a Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/ybrGiidzq8 — Lou (@Lou_LouD) September 27, 2017

The new Colonel Sanders is a bold choice pic.twitter.com/AGN9eVUKTa — Kevin Christy (@kevingchristy) September 27, 2017

Seeing as Steven Seagal is trending, now seems like a good time to drag this beauty back out. pic.twitter.com/4b19F9SVJb — Bobby McGill (@eaglemcgill) September 27, 2017

DUDE Steven Seagal is actually becoming his South Park caricature lmao #StevenSeagal pic.twitter.com/keFDmOhdVS — Mike (@McMandolf) September 27, 2017

In his next straight to video release#StevenSeagal plays a vampire owl man

who stared too closely at the solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/JgTWILFlEE — Otto Pilot (@Jon_Redding1970) September 28, 2017