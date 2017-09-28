Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Under siege: Steven Seagal gets mocked on Twitter for bizarre interview appearance

Thursday September 28, 2017
05:33 PM GMT+8

A file picture of Steven Seagal. — Reuters picA file picture of Steven Seagal. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Twitterverse is having a field day with Steven Seagal after he appeared on a live interview from Russia looking very much like Bond villain.

The action hero, who became a Russian citizen last year, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain where he was asked about a couple of things from Vladimir Putin to the recent US NFL anthem protests.

Instead of focusing on what he had to say, many were fascinated by the fact that he seemed to be transforming into a stereotypical movie villain: Think pulled back with matching goatee, black jacket buttoned to the top and black-framed oval glasses.

Needless to say, a barrage of memes and tweets were shared with some even comparing him to a villain from a Batman or James Bond film.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

