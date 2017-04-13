Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

UK Royal Navy tries to ‘recruit’ The Rock

Thursday April 13, 2017
03:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dwayne Johnson attends the New York premiere of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ April 8, 2017. — Reuters picDwayne Johnson attends the New York premiere of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ April 8, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 13 — So, we’ve all seen that moment in The Fate of the Furious trailer where Dwayne Johnson’s character Hobbs single-handedly grabs a ‘live’ torpedo with his bare hands.

It prompted Twitter user Bill Bradley to ask the UK Royal Navy if they thought Johnson could actually move a fired torpedo with his hand:

Johnson, clearly ever-confident in his own abilities, replied: “Don’t ask the Royal Navy Bill. I’m perfectly capable of giving a non-biased answer. Which is yes, I can redirect a torpedo with my bare hand.”

And if ever the actor, more affectionately known as The Rock, were ever to find himself out of a job, it would seem the Royal Navy’s door is open:

To which Johnson replied:

Not willing to lose out on getting a good man on their side, the UK Maritime and Coastguard agency entered the fray too:

Despite Johnson swapping torpedoes for Speedos in the Baywatch reboot soon, it would seem he may be more of a Royal Navy kinda guy:  

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline