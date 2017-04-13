UK Royal Navy tries to ‘recruit’ The Rock

Dwayne Johnson attends the New York premiere of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ April 8, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 13 — So, we’ve all seen that moment in The Fate of the Furious trailer where Dwayne Johnson’s character Hobbs single-handedly grabs a ‘live’ torpedo with his bare hands.

It prompted Twitter user Bill Bradley to ask the UK Royal Navy if they thought Johnson could actually move a fired torpedo with his hand:

Johnson, clearly ever-confident in his own abilities, replied: “Don’t ask the Royal Navy Bill. I’m perfectly capable of giving a non-biased answer. Which is yes, I can redirect a torpedo with my bare hand.”

Don't ask the Royal Navy, Bill. I'm perfectly capable of giving a non-biased answer. Which is yes, I can redirect a torpedo w/ my bare hand. https://t.co/X2jS47CW5l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 11, 2017

And if ever the actor, more affectionately known as The Rock, were ever to find himself out of a job, it would seem the Royal Navy’s door is open:

We could use a man with your talents @TheRock... click here to apply! https://t.co/qTPLnzxGbY https://t.co/EIUaFvsbL4 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) April 12, 2017

To which Johnson replied:

Thank you @RoyalNavy for the invite. Apparently my pick up truck requires a special permit in the UK. I'm texting the Queen now 👍🏾🇬🇧 https://t.co/lUTl5ZEl2q — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 12, 2017

Not willing to lose out on getting a good man on their side, the UK Maritime and Coastguard agency entered the fray too:

Despite Johnson swapping torpedoes for Speedos in the Baywatch reboot soon, it would seem he may be more of a Royal Navy kinda guy:

Thank you UK Coastguard. Appreciate you recognizing my oceanic skills. My issue is I get distracted by sharks 🦈 and think it's "play time". https://t.co/vFyVjPNnNM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 12, 2017