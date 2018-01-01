‘Ugly Betty’ star announces pregnancy on Instagram

America Ferrera took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. — Picture from Instagram/ AmericaferreraLOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — America Ferrera, star of Ugly Betty, posted a photo on her Instagram account yesterday to announce her pregnancy.

It’s Ferrera’s first child with her husband of six year, Ryan Piers Williams, whom she met when he cast her in his student film at the University of Southern California.

The adorable photo shows Ferrera holding up a grey onesie that reads ‘Mas besos (por favour)’, blowing a kiss at the camera with Williams standing next to her.

In the caption of her photo, Ferrera wrote: 'We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear'.

Back in October, Ferrera shared her story of sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo campaign in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

Currently, Ferrera is a co-producer and star of the NBC sitcom Superstore.

Superstore follows workers at a fictional big-box store in St Louis, Missouri and is currently in its third season.